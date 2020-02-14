🔥14th Feb: The Ghost and the Tout (2018), 1hr 39m [GUIDANCE] – Streaming Again (6/10)🔥
Description:Boisterous hustler Isla, whose life consists of brawling and drinking, acquires the ability to see ghosts, including the recently deceased Mike.
Certificate: GUIDANCE Parental guidance suggested.
Year: 2018
Duration: 1hr 39m
Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: Arabic, Spanish, French, Brazilian Portuguese
Director: Charles Uwagbai
Cast: Toyin Abraham, Sambasa Nzeribe, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Chioma Omeruah, Chiwetalu Agu, Dele Odule, Femi Adebayo, Bayray McNwizu, Biodun Stephen
