🔥14th Feb: Taj Mahal 1989 (2020), 1 Season [TV-MA] (6/10)🔥

Date Added: 14th February 2020

Description:

In and around Lucknow University in 1989, couples of varying ages explore the politics of love through marriage, budding romances and friendships.

Certificate: TV-MA

Suitable for mature audiences only

Year: 2020

Duration: 1 Season

Audio: English, Hindi – Audio Description, Hindi [Original]

Subtitles: English, Spanish, Hindi, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Cast: Neeraj Kabi, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chaddha, Paras Priyadarshan, Anshul Chauhan, Anud Singh Dhaka, Shirin Sewani, Mihir Ahuja, Vasundhara Rajput

