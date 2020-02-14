14th-feb:-taj-mahal-1989-(2020),-1-season-[tv-ma]-(6/10)

🔥14th Feb: Taj Mahal 1989 (2020), 1 Season [TV-MA] (6/10)🔥

Date Added: 14th February 2020

Description:

In and around Lucknow University in 1989, couples of varying ages explore the politics of love through marriage, budding romances and friendships.

Certificate: TV-MA
Suitable for mature audiences only

Year: 2020

Duration: 1 Season

Audio: English, Hindi – Audio Description, Hindi [Original]

Subtitles: English, Spanish, Hindi, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Cast: Neeraj Kabi, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chaddha, Paras Priyadarshan, Anshul Chauhan, Anud Singh Dhaka, Shirin Sewani, Mihir Ahuja, Vasundhara Rajput

Average Rating Not yet rated

