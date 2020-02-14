14th-feb:-pitch-black-(2000),-1hr-48m-[15]-–-streaming-again-(7.35/10)

🔥14th Feb: Pitch Black (2000), 1hr 48m [15] – Streaming Again (7.35/10)🔥

Date Added: 14th February 2020
History:   Unknown Date: Added to Netflix   01/03/2014: Removed from Netflix   06/07/2018: Added to Netflix   06/01/2019: Removed from Netflix   14/02/2020: Streaming Again
Description:After crash-landing on a desolate planet, a pilot and her passengers, one of whom is a convicted killer, must fend off a race of carnivorous aliens.

Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over

Year: 2000
Duration: 1hr 48m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], French, Hindi, Polish, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Polish

Director: David Twohy

Cast: Vin Diesel, Radha Mitchell, Cole Hauser, Keith David, Lewis Fitz-Gerald, Claudia Black, Rhiana Griffith, John Moore, Simon Burke, Les Chantery

This title is available on Netflix UK

