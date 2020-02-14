🔥14th Feb: Pitch Black (2000), 1hr 48m [15] – Streaming Again (7.35/10)🔥

Date Added: 14th February 2020

Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Pitch Black’ on Amazon (paid link)

History: Unknown Date: Added to Netflix 01/03/2014: Removed from Netflix 06/07/2018: Added to Netflix 06/01/2019: Removed from Netflix 14/02/2020: Streaming Again

Description:After crash-landing on a desolate planet, a pilot and her passengers, one of whom is a convicted killer, must fend off a race of carnivorous aliens.

Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over

Year: 2000

Duration: 1hr 48m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], French, Hindi, Polish, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Polish

Director: David Twohy

Cast: Vin Diesel, Radha Mitchell, Cole Hauser, Keith David, Lewis Fitz-Gerald, Claudia Black, Rhiana Griffith, John Moore, Simon Burke, Les Chantery

RATINGS: LISTS:

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK