14th-feb:-panipat-–-the-great-betrayal-(2019),-2hr-50m-[mature]-(6/10)

🔥14th Feb: Panipat – The Great Betrayal (2019), 2hr 50m [MATURE] (6/10)🔥

TV Shows
Juli Rone0

Date Added: 14th February 2020
Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Panipat – The Great Betrayal’ on Amazon (paid link)

Description:In 18th-century India, a Maratha commander leads his army in preparation for a fierce battle against Afghan invaders in this film based on real events.

Certificate: MATURE Parental guidance suggested.

Year: 2019
Duration: 2hr 50m

Audio: Hindi [Original]Subtitles: English

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Zeenat Aman, Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure, Kunal Kapoor, Suhasini Mulay

Not yet ratedLISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK

Related Posts

1st-feb:-naruto-the-movie:-ninja-clash-in-the-land-of-snow-(2004),-1hr-22m-[12]-(7.25/10)

1st Feb: Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (2004), 1hr 22m [12] (7.25/10)

Juli Rone
108-“ties-that-bind”-(castle-rock-s2e3)-and-“restore-hope”-(castle-rock-s2e4)

108 “Ties That Bind” (Castle Rock S2E3) and “Restore Hope” (Castle Rock S2E4)

John koli
31st-jan:-itaewon-class-(2020),-1-season-[guidance]-(6/10)

31st Jan: Itaewon Class (2020), 1 Season [GUIDANCE] (6/10)

Juli Rone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *