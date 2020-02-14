🔥14th Feb: Panipat – The Great Betrayal (2019), 2hr 50m [MATURE] (6/10)🔥
Date Added: 14th February 2020
Description:In 18th-century India, a Maratha commander leads his army in preparation for a fierce battle against Afghan invaders in this film based on real events.
Certificate: MATURE Parental guidance suggested.
Year: 2019
Duration: 2hr 50m
Audio: Hindi [Original]Subtitles: English
Director: Ashutosh Gowariker
Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Zeenat Aman, Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure, Kunal Kapoor, Suhasini Mulay
This title is available on Netflix UK