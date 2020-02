🔥14th Feb: Lone Survivor (2013), 2hr 1m [15] – Streaming Again (7.95/10)🔥

Date Added: 14th February 2020

Description:Mark Wahlberg stars as Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell in this action-drama based on an ill-fated real-life mission to bring down a Taliban boss.

Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over

Year: 2013

Duration: 2hr 1m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], ItalianSubtitles: English, Italian

Director: Peter Berg

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch, Emile Hirsch, Ben Foster, Yousuf Azami, Ali Suliman, Eric Bana, Alexander Ludwig, Sammy Sheik, Dan Bilzerian

