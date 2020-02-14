🔥14th Feb: Liefling (2010), 1hr 57m [TV-PG] (6.3/10)🔥

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 14th February 2020

Description:

An adventure-loving young woman catches the attention of a handsome beau in this musical celebration of love, friends and fate.

Certificate: TV-PG

Parental guidance suggested

Year: 2010

Duration: 1hr 57m

Audio: Afrikaans [Original]

Subtitles: English

Director: Brian Webber

Cast: Lika Berning, Bobby van Jaarsveld, Marlee van der Merwe, Sonja Herholdt, Elize Cawood, Rouel Beukes, Kevin Leo, Paul du Toit, Sylvaine Strike

