🔥14th Feb: Liefling (2010), 1hr 57m [TV-PG] (6.3/10)🔥
Date Added: 14th February 2020
Description:
An adventure-loving young woman catches the attention of a handsome beau in this musical celebration of love, friends and fate.
Certificate: TV-PG
Parental guidance suggested
Year: 2010
Duration: 1hr 57m
Audio: Afrikaans [Original]
Subtitles: English
Director: Brian Webber
Cast: Lika Berning, Bobby van Jaarsveld, Marlee van der Merwe, Sonja Herholdt, Elize Cawood, Rouel Beukes, Kevin Leo, Paul du Toit, Sylvaine Strike
RATINGS:
LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:
Available on Netflix USA!
