14th-feb:-liefling-(2010),-1hr-57m-[tv-pg]-(6.3/10)

🔥14th Feb: Liefling (2010), 1hr 57m [TV-PG] (6.3/10)🔥

TV Shows
mariya smith0

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 14th February 2020

Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Liefling’ on Amazon (paid link)

Description:

An adventure-loving young woman catches the attention of a handsome beau in this musical celebration of love, friends and fate.

Certificate: TV-PG
Parental guidance suggested

Year: 2010

Duration: 1hr 57m

Audio: Afrikaans [Original]

Subtitles: English

Director: Brian Webber

Cast: Lika Berning, Bobby van Jaarsveld, Marlee van der Merwe, Sonja Herholdt, Elize Cawood, Rouel Beukes, Kevin Leo, Paul du Toit, Sylvaine Strike

RATINGS:

IMDB

The Movie Database

Average Rating

LISTS:

Trakt.tv Letterboxd

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register for updates…

Available on Netflix USA!

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Related Posts

5th-feb:-arrow-(2019),-8-seasons-[tv-14]-–-new-episodes-(6/10)

5th Feb: Arrow (2019), 8 Seasons [TV-14] – New Episodes (6/10)

mariya smith
fast-&-furious-9-director-teases-how-han-returns

Fast & Furious 9 Director Teases How Han Returns

mariya smith
1st-feb:-boruto:-naruto-the-movie-(2015),-1hr-35m-[12]-(7/10)

1st Feb: Boruto: Naruto the Movie (2015), 1hr 35m [12] (7/10)

Juli Rone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *