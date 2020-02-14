🔥14th Feb: Liefling (2010), 1hr 57m [ALL] (6.3/10)🔥
Date Added: 14th February 2020
Description:An adventure-loving young woman catches the attention of a handsome beau in this musical celebration of love, friends and fate.
Certificate: ALL Parental guidance suggested.
Year: 2010
Duration: 1hr 57m
Audio: Afrikaans [Original]Subtitles: English
Director: Brian Webber
Cast: Lika Berning, Bobby van Jaarsveld, Marlee van der Merwe, Sonja Herholdt, Elize Cawood, Rouel Beukes, Kevin Leo, Paul du Toit, Sylvaine Strike
This title is available on Netflix UK