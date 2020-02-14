🔥14th Feb: Kicking & Screaming (2005), 1hr 35m [PG] – Streaming Again (6/10)🔥

Date Added: 14th February 2020

Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Kicking & Screaming’ on Amazon (paid link)

History: 23/04/2013: Added to Netflix 15/04/2016: Removed from Netflix 06/07/2018: Added to Netflix 06/01/2019: Removed from Netflix 14/02/2020: Streaming Again

Description:When Phil Weston takes a job coaching his son’s soccer team, it pits him against his ultra-competitive father, who coaches an opposing team.

Certificate: Parental guidance; general viewing, but some scenes may be unsuitable for young children

Year: 2005

Duration: 1hr 35m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], European Spanish, French, Italian, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Traditional Chinese

Director: Jesse Dylan

Cast: Will Ferrell, Robert Duvall, Mike Ditka, Kate Walsh, Musetta Vander, Dylan McLaughlin, Josh Hutcherson, Steven Anthony Lawrence, Jeremy Bergman, Elliott Cho

RATINGS: LISTS:

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK