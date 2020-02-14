🔥14th Feb: Kicking & Screaming (2005), 1hr 35m [PG] – Streaming Again (6/10)🔥
Date Added: 14th February 2020
History: 23/04/2013: Added to Netflix 15/04/2016: Removed from Netflix 06/07/2018: Added to Netflix 06/01/2019: Removed from Netflix 14/02/2020: Streaming Again
Description:When Phil Weston takes a job coaching his son’s soccer team, it pits him against his ultra-competitive father, who coaches an opposing team.
Certificate: Parental guidance; general viewing, but some scenes may be unsuitable for young children
Year: 2005
Duration: 1hr 35m
Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], European Spanish, French, Italian, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Traditional Chinese
Director: Jesse Dylan
Cast: Will Ferrell, Robert Duvall, Mike Ditka, Kate Walsh, Musetta Vander, Dylan McLaughlin, Josh Hutcherson, Steven Anthony Lawrence, Jeremy Bergman, Elliott Cho
