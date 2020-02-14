14th-feb:-kicking-&-screaming-(2005),-1hr-35m-[pg]-–-streaming-again-(6/10)

🔥14th Feb: Kicking & Screaming (2005), 1hr 35m [PG] – Streaming Again (6/10)🔥

TV Shows
Juli Rone0

Date Added: 14th February 2020
Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Kicking & Screaming’ on Amazon (paid link)

History:   23/04/2013: Added to Netflix   15/04/2016: Removed from Netflix   06/07/2018: Added to Netflix   06/01/2019: Removed from Netflix   14/02/2020: Streaming Again
Description:When Phil Weston takes a job coaching his son’s soccer team, it pits him against his ultra-competitive father, who coaches an opposing team.

Certificate: Parental guidance; general viewing, but some scenes may be unsuitable for young children

Year: 2005
Duration: 1hr 35m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], European Spanish, French, Italian, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Traditional Chinese

Director: Jesse Dylan

Cast: Will Ferrell, Robert Duvall, Mike Ditka, Kate Walsh, Musetta Vander, Dylan McLaughlin, Josh Hutcherson, Steven Anthony Lawrence, Jeremy Bergman, Elliott Cho

RATINGS: LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK

Related Posts

it’s-jackie-chan-vs.-arnold-schwarzenegger-in-first-iron-mask-trailer

🔥It’s Jackie Chan Vs. Arnold Schwarzenegger In First Iron Mask Trailer🔥

mariya smith
marvel-reportedly-wants-to-shelf-magneto-in-the-mcu-for-a-while

Marvel Reportedly Wants To Shelf Magneto In The MCU For A While

mariya smith
14th-feb:-tower-heist-(2011),-1hr-44m-[12]-–-streaming-again-(6.6/10)

🔥14th Feb: Tower Heist (2011), 1hr 44m [12] – Streaming Again (6.6/10)🔥

Juli Rone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *