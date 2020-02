🔥14th Feb: Isi & Ossi (2020), 1hr 53m [15] (6/10)🔥

Date Added: 14th February 2020

Description:A billionaire’s daughter fakes a relationship with a cash-strapped boxer in order to coerce her parents into letting her pursue her culinary dreams.

Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over

Year: 2020

Duration: 1hr 53m

Audio: German – Audio Description, German [Original], English, French, Polish, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, German, English, Hindi, Polish

Director: Oliver Kienle

Cast: Lisa Vicari, Dennis Mojen, Walid Al-Atiyat, Christina Hecke, Zoë Straub, Lisa Hagmeister, Hans-Jochen Wagner, André Eisermann, Ernst Stötzner

This title is available on Netflix UK