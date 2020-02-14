🔥14th Feb: Inglourious Basterds (2009), 2hr 32m [18] – Streaming Again (8.15/10)🔥

Date Added: 14th February 2020

Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Inglourious Basterds’ on Amazon (paid link)

History: 06/07/2018: Added to Netflix 06/01/2019: Removed from Netflix 14/02/2020: Streaming Again

Description:A Jewish cinema owner in occupied Paris is forced to host a Nazi premiere, where a group of American soldiers called the Basterds plans a face-off.

Certificate: Suitable only for adults

Year: 2009

Duration: 2hr 32m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], French, Hindi, Polish, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Polish

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Cast: Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent, Christoph Waltz, Eli Roth, Michael Fassbender, Diane Kruger, Daniel Brühl, Til Schweiger, Gedeon Burkhard, Jacky Ido, B.J. Novak, Sylvester Groth, Martin Wuttke

RATINGS: LISTS:

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK