🔥14th Feb: Immortals (2011), 1hr 50m [15] – Streaming Again (6.8/10)🔥
Date Added: 14th February 2020
History: 06/07/2018: Added to Netflix 06/01/2019: Removed from Netflix 14/02/2020: Streaming Again
Description:In ancient Greece, the gods choose Theseus to battle a king who’s scheming with the bloodthirsty Titans to overthrow the gods and enslave humanity.
Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over
Year: 2011
Duration: 1hr 50m
Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original]Subtitles: English
Director: Tarsem Singh
Cast: Henry Cavill, Mickey Rourke, Stephen Dorff, Freida Pinto, Luke Evans, John Hurt, Joseph Morgan, Anne Day-Jones, Isabel Lucas, Kellan Lutz, Robert Maillet, Stephen McHattie
