🔥14th Feb: Immortals (2011), 1hr 50m [15] – Streaming Again (6.8/10)🔥

Description:In ancient Greece, the gods choose Theseus to battle a king who’s scheming with the bloodthirsty Titans to overthrow the gods and enslave humanity.

Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over

Year: 2011

Duration: 1hr 50m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original]Subtitles: English

Director: Tarsem Singh

Cast: Henry Cavill, Mickey Rourke, Stephen Dorff, Freida Pinto, Luke Evans, John Hurt, Joseph Morgan, Anne Day-Jones, Isabel Lucas, Kellan Lutz, Robert Maillet, Stephen McHattie

