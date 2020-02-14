14th-feb:-immortals-(2011),-1hr-50m-[15]-–-streaming-again-(6.8/10)

14th Feb: Immortals (2011), 1hr 50m [15] – Streaming Again (6.8/10)

Date Added: 14th February 2020
History:   06/07/2018: Added to Netflix   06/01/2019: Removed from Netflix   14/02/2020: Streaming Again
Description:In ancient Greece, the gods choose Theseus to battle a king who’s scheming with the bloodthirsty Titans to overthrow the gods and enslave humanity.

Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over

Year: 2011
Duration: 1hr 50m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original]Subtitles: English

Director: Tarsem Singh

Cast: Henry Cavill, Mickey Rourke, Stephen Dorff, Freida Pinto, Luke Evans, John Hurt, Joseph Morgan, Anne Day-Jones, Isabel Lucas, Kellan Lutz, Robert Maillet, Stephen McHattie

