🔥14th Feb: Green Street (2005), 1hr 48m [18] – Streaming Again (7.75/10)🔥

Green Street (2005), 1hr 48m [18] – Streaming Again (7.75/10)
Date Added: 14th February 2020
Expiry Date: Unknown
History: 06/07/2018: Added to Netflix 06/01/2019: Removed from Netflix 14/02/2020: Streaming Again
Description:After a bogus drug scandal, a Harvard newspaper editor is kicked out of school and flies to London to live with his sister and her family.
Certificate: Suitable only for adults
Year: 2005
Duration: 1hr 48m
Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original]Subtitles: English
Director: Lexi Alexander
Cast: Elijah Wood, Charlie Hunnam, Claire Forlani, Marc Warren, Leo Gregory, Rafe Spall, Ross McCall, Kieran Bew, Geoff Bell, Terence Jay
This title is available on Netflix UK