🔥14th Feb: Cuddle Weather (2019), 1hr 35m [TV-14] (7.2/10)🔥
Date Added: 14th February 2020
Description:
When a seasoned sex worker sleeps with a rookie call boy, they soon find that a strictly physical relationship doesn’t completely satisfy them.
Certificate: TV-14
Parents strongly cautioned
Year: 2019
Duration: 1hr 35m
Audio: Filipino [Original]
Subtitles: English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese
Director: Rod Cabatana Marmol
Cast: Sue Ramirez, RK Bagatsing, Mark Anthony Fernandez, Aleck Bovick, Dexter Doria, Nino Muhlach, Lui Manansala, Dolly De Leon
