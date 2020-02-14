14th-feb:-cuddle-weather-(2019),-1hr-35m-[guidance]-(7.2/10)

Date Added: 14th February 2020
Date Added: 14th February 2020
Expiry Date: Unknown

Description:When a seasoned sex worker sleeps with a rookie call boy, they soon find that a strictly physical relationship doesn’t completely satisfy them.

Certificate: GUIDANCE Parental guidance suggested.

Year: 2019
Duration: 1hr 35m

Audio: Filipino [Original]Subtitles: English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Director: Rod Cabatana Marmol

Cast: Sue Ramirez, RK Bagatsing, Mark Anthony Fernandez, Aleck Bovick, Dexter Doria, Nino Muhlach, Lui Manansala, Dolly De Leon

This title is available on Netflix UK

