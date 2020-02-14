🔥14th Feb: Castle and Castle (2018), 1 Season [TV-14] (6/10)🔥
Date Added: 14th February 2020
Description:
A pair of high-powered, successful lawyers find themselves defending opposite interests of the justice system, causing a strain on their happy marriage.
Certificate: TV-14
Parents strongly cautioned
Year: 2018
Duration: 1 Season
Audio: English [Original]
Cast: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Dakore Akande, Bimbo Manuel, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Etim Effiong, Denola Grey, Duke Akintola, Eku Edewor, Ade Laoye, Anee Icha, Kevin Ushi, Jude Chukwuka, Amanda Afolabi
RATINGS:
LISTS:
