🔥14th Feb: Castle and Castle (2018), 1 Season [TV-14] (6/10)🔥

Date Added: 14th February 2020

A pair of high-powered, successful lawyers find themselves defending opposite interests of the justice system, causing a strain on their happy marriage.

Certificate: TV-14
Parents strongly cautioned

Year: 2018

Duration: 1 Season

Audio: English [Original]

Cast: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Dakore Akande, Bimbo Manuel, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Etim Effiong, Denola Grey, Duke Akintola, Eku Edewor, Ade Laoye, Anee Icha, Kevin Ushi, Jude Chukwuka, Amanda Afolabi

