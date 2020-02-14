🔥14th Feb: Castle and Castle (2018), 1 Season [TV-14] (6/10)🔥

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

A pair of high-powered, successful lawyers find themselves defending opposite interests of the justice system, causing a strain on their happy marriage.

Parents strongly cautioned

Year: 2018

Duration: 1 Season

Audio: English [Original]

Cast: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Dakore Akande, Bimbo Manuel, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Etim Effiong, Denola Grey, Duke Akintola, Eku Edewor, Ade Laoye, Anee Icha, Kevin Ushi, Jude Chukwuka, Amanda Afolabi

Not yet rated

