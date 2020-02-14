14th-feb:-castle-and-castle-(2018),-1-season-[guidance]-(6/10)

Date Added: 14th February 2020
Description:A pair of high-powered, successful lawyers find themselves defending opposite interests of the justice system, causing a strain on their happy marriage.

Certificate: GUIDANCE Parental guidance suggested.

Year: 2018
Duration: 1 Season

Audio: English [Original]

Cast: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Dakore Akande, Bimbo Manuel, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Etim Effiong, Denola Grey, Duke Akintola, Eku Edewor, Ade Laoye, Anee Icha, Kevin Ushi, Jude Chukwuka, Amanda Afolabi

This title is available on Netflix UK

