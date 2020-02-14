🔥14th Feb: Cable Girls (2019), 5 Seasons [TV-MA] – New Episodes (6.9/10)🔥

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 28th April 2017

History:

04/28/2017: 1 Season (2017)

12/25/2017: 2 Seasons (2017)

09/07/2018: 3 Seasons (2018)

08/09/2019: 4 Seasons (2019)

02/14/2020: 5 Seasons (2019)

Description:

In 1920s Madrid, four women at the National Telephone Company ring in revolution as they manage romance, friendship and the modern workplace.

Certificate: TV-MA

Suitable for mature audiences only

Year: 2019

Duration: 5 Seasons

Available Seasons: Season 1 (8 Ep), Season 2 (8 Ep), Season 3 (8 Ep), Season 4 (8 Ep)

Audio: German, English, European Spanish – Audio Description, European Spanish [Original], French, Italian

Subtitles: English, European Spanish, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Cast: Blanca Suárez, Yon González, Ana Fernández, Nadia de Santiago, Martiño Rivas, Ana Polvorosa, Nico Romero, Denisse Peña, Raúl Mérida, Miguel Diosdado, Alex Hafner, Kiti Mánver, Marcial Álvarez, Maggie Civantos, Borja Luna, Sergio Mur, Concha Velasco, Antonio Velázquez, Ernesto Alterio, Ira del Río, Angela Cremonte, Andrea Carballo

