🔥14th Feb: Cable Girls (2019), 5 Seasons [15] – New Episodes (6.9/10)🔥

Date Added: 28th April 2017

Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Cable Girls’ on Amazon (paid link)

History: 28/04/2017: 1 Season (2017) 25/12/2017: 2 Seasons (2017) 07/09/2018: 3 Seasons (2018) 09/08/2019: 4 Seasons (2019) 14/02/2020: 5 Seasons (2019)Watch Season 5 now

Description:In 1920s Madrid, four women at the National Telephone Company ring in revolution as they manage romance, friendship and the modern workplace.

Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over

Year: 2019

Duration: 5 Seasons

Available Seasons: Season 1 (8 Ep), Season 2 (8 Ep), Season 3 (8 Ep), Season 4 (8 Ep)Audio: English, European Spanish – Audio Description, European Spanish [Original], French, Polish, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, European Spanish, French, Polish

Cast: Blanca Suárez, Yon González, Ana Fernández, Nadia de Santiago, Martiño Rivas, Ana Polvorosa, Nico Romero, Denisse Peña, Raúl Mérida, Miguel Diosdado, Alex Hafner, Kiti Mánver, Marcial Álvarez, Maggie Civantos, Borja Luna, Sergio Mur, Concha Velasco, Antonio Velázquez, Ernesto Alterio, Ira del Río, Angela Cremonte, Andrea Carballo

RATINGS: LISTS:

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK