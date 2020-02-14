🔥14th Feb: A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (2020), 1hr 26m [G] (6.5/10)🔥

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 14th February 2020

Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’ on Amazon (paid link)

Description:

Shaun and the flock race to help an adorable alien find her way home after her ship crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm and sparks a UFO frenzy.

Certificate: G

Contains nothing in theme, language, nudity, sex, violence or other matters that, in the view of the Rating Board, would offend parents whose younger children view the motion picture

Year: 2020

Duration: 1hr 26m

Audio: English – Audio Description, No Dialogue [Original]

Subtitles: English, Spanish, French, Brazilian Portuguese

Director: Richard Phelan, Will Becher

Cast: Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, Amalia Vitale, Kate Harbour, David Holt

RATINGS:

LISTS:

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register for updates…

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix