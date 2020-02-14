14th-feb:-a-shaun-the-sheep-movie:-farmageddon-(2020),-1hr-26m-[g]-(6.5/10)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (2020), 1hr 26m [G] (6.5/10)

Date Added: 14th February 2020

Shaun and the flock race to help an adorable alien find her way home after her ship crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm and sparks a UFO frenzy.

Contains nothing in theme, language, nudity, sex, violence or other matters that, in the view of the Rating Board, would offend parents whose younger children view the motion picture

Year: 2020

Duration: 1hr 26m

Audio: English – Audio Description, No Dialogue [Original]

Subtitles: English, Spanish, French, Brazilian Portuguese

Director: Richard Phelan, Will Becher

Cast: Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, Amalia Vitale, Kate Harbour, David Holt

