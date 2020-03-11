🔥£14,000 for bus driver scarred by laser op to remove his beard🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A bus driver who had laser treatment on his beard and moustache so he could stop shaving has been handed a £14,000 payout after his face was scorched and scarred.

Abdir Addowsheikh, 42, paid for an extensive course of treatment to remove facial hair, but during his third session at the Elite Laser Studio in Islington his skin began to “sizzle” under the intense heat.

Central London county court heard he suffered “very significant scarring and burning injuries”, developed an infection, and was off work for three weeks following the incident in September 2018.

Mr Addowsheikh told the court he had complained at the time that the laser was “too hot”, but technician Anh Ngo “answered that each session the temperature should be going up”.

He said: “I wasn’t expecting it to be so painful and so damaging. I was feeling very hot, I was sweating. I tried to endure the pain but at last I couldn’t continue. It was too hot. The way I felt was really, really bad.”

Ms Ngo denied being to blame for the injury, saying she was the one who said the XLase Plus machine treatment should be halted after Mr Addowsheikh began sweating intensely.

“On his skin I saw something I had never seen before and I immediately stopped and applied gel,” she said.

“He never told me to stop or that it was too hot, otherwise I would have stopped way sooner. He never told me it was too painful, it was me who initiated stopping the treatment.”

Judge Damien Lochrane ruled that Mr Addowsheikh had received negligent treatment.

“This is an extremely unpleasant and extensive series of burns he received,” he said.

“The idea that he would sit there quietly while his skin sizzled under the administration of Ms Ngo seems wholly improbable. I don’t accept that he made no complaint.”

The judge ordered Elite Laser Studio Ltd to pay Mr Addowsheikh £14,199 in compensation, as well £10,000 to cover his legal bill.