🔥14 Trains Delayed In Northern Railway Region Amid Dense Fog🔥

New Delhi:

As many as 14 trains are running late on Tuesday morning due to low visibility and other operational reasons, in the Northern Railway region.

For the past several days, rail operations have been hit by inclement weather conditions, primarily dense fog.

Meanwhile, mercury again dipped in the national capital as rain lashed parts of Delhi, early this morning.

Weather forecast agency, IMD had last week predicted likelihood of rain of January, 28- 29.

“A fresh and active western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of January 27. It is very likely to cause fairly widespread to widespread rain or snow over western Himalayan Region with isolated heavy rain or snow over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh,” IMD said in a release.

The weather department has also predicted isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorm on January 27 and scattered to fairly widespread rain or thunderstorm on January 28 and 29 over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

