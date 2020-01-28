Breaking News



14 Gujarat Riots Convicts Get Bail, Supreme Court Orders Social Service

Fourteen people convicted in a 2002 Gujarat riots case have been granted bail on the condition that they will not enter the state. The convicts also have to participate in social and spiritual services, said the court, announcing the riders for bail.

District legal authorities in Indore and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh have been asked to ensure that the convicts do the spiritual and social work the court has asked for.

The Supreme Court has asked the administration to find them work for livelihood. The state legal services authority has been asked to file a compliance report as also report on their conduct.

The case involves the massacre of 33 Muslims at Sardarpura village in the riots that swept through Gujarat in the aftermath of the death of Hindu train passengers on Sabarmati Express in Godhra on February 27, 2002.

At least 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in the three-day violence.