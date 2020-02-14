🔥14 celebrity quotes about being single for Valentine's Day🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Looking for a departure from the usual teddy bears and roses that Valentine’s Day brings – as well as celebrities showing off their brand new bling and #goal-worthy photos on Instagram?

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite celebrities talking about life flying solo, whether they’re embracing conscious uncoupling or identifying as self-partnered .

Just read these out next time your family is questioning your single status.

1. Rihanna

(Getty Images)

“Guys need attention. They need that nourishment, that little stroke of the ego that gets them by every now and then. I’ll give it to my family, I’ll give it to my work – but I will not give it to a man right now.”

2. Taylor Swift

(Getty Images)

“I recommend to all my friends that they be alone for a while. When you’re in love, or dating someone, you filter your life decisions through their eyes. When you spend a few years being who you are, completely unbiased, you can figure out what you actually want.”

3. Drew Barrymore

(Getty Images)

“It’s ironic that we rush through being ‘single’ as if it’s some disease or malady to get rid of or overcome. The truth is, most likely, one day you will meet someone and it will be gone,” wrote Drew Barrymore in her book, Wildflower.

“And once it’s gone, it’s really gone! Why does no one tell us how important it is to enjoy being single and being by yourself?” I’m telling you, Drew! Being alone is great!

4. January Jones

(Getty Images)

“Do I want a partner? Maybe. But I don’t feel unhappy or lonely. It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room.

Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it.”

5. Eva Longoria

(Getty Images)

“Some people said, ‘Oh. You don’t want to be alone.’ And I said, ‘I’m not alone! I’m with myself. And myself is fabulous.'”

6. Jennifer Lawrence

(Getty Images)

“I’m not a lonely person. I never feel lonely… It’s not a sad thing to be alone.

I think what I was trying to get across was that I don’t feel a lack of something not being in a relationship. I don’t feel like there is an emotional void to be filled.”

7. Teri Hatcher

(Getty Images)

“There is a difference between being lonely and being alone.”

8. Chelsea Handler

(Getty Images)

“Next time you see a single woman, instead of asking her where her boyfriend, husband or eunuch is, congratulate her on her accomplished sense of self and for reaching the solitary mountaintop by herself without a ring on her finger weighing her down like a male paperweight.”

9. Stevie Nicks

(Getty Images)

“People say, ‘But you’re alone.’ But I don’t feel alone. I feel very un-alone. I feel very sparkly and excited about everything. I know women who are going, like, ‘I don’t want to grow old alone.’ And I’m like, ‘See, that doesn’t scare me.’ Because I’ll never be alone.

I’ll always be surrounded by people. I’m like the crystal ball and these are all the rings of Saturn around me… My generation fought very hard for feminism, and we fought very hard to not be labeled as you had to have a husband or you had to be in a relationship, or you were somehow not a cool chick.”

10. Emma Watson

(Getty Images)

“I’m happy to be single, I call it being self-partnered.”

11. Diane Keaton

(Photo credit: Melinda Sue Gordon)

“I remember when I was young I honestly believed in some ridiculous way that you would find someone who would be the person you lived with until you died,” Diane Keaton said.

“I don’t think that because I’m not married it’s made my life any less. That old maid myth is garbage.”

12. Emilia Clarke

(Reuters)

“People keep asking me who I’m dating right now and the truth is…wait for it…no one. And that’s OK. I’m figuring out a lot of stuff right now.

I think as a woman it’s in our nature to nurture someone else. Sometimes at the expense of ourselves.”

13. Jennifer Lopez

(Getty Images )

“I was waiting for Prince Charming. Everybody I met was going to be the guy I was going to spend my life with. And then you realize, ‘I’m strong, I’m my own keeper, my own savior.'”

14. Lady Gaga

(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you’re wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn’t love you anymore.”