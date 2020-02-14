🔥13th Feb: The Foreigner (2017), 1hr 53m [R] (6.5/10)🔥
Date Added: 13th February 2020
Description:
After his daughter is killed by terrorists, a sullen restaurateur seeks the identities of those responsible and travels to Ireland to take vengeance.
Certificate: R
Violence, language and some sexual material
Year: 2017
Duration: 1hr 53m
Audio: English [Original]
Subtitles: English
Director: Martin Campbell
Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Katie Leung, Manolo Cardona, Charlie Murphy, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Rufus Jones, Dermot Crowley, Jackie Chan, Simon Kunz, Rory Fleck Byrne, Liu Tao, Michael McElhatton, Orla Brady, David Pearse
