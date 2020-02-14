13th-feb:-the-foreigner-(2017),-1hr-53m-[r]-(6.5/10)

🔥13th Feb: The Foreigner (2017), 1hr 53m [R] (6.5/10)🔥

TV Shows
mariya smith0

Date Added: 13th February 2020

Description:

After his daughter is killed by terrorists, a sullen restaurateur seeks the identities of those responsible and travels to Ireland to take vengeance.

Certificate: R
Violence, language and some sexual material

Year: 2017

Duration: 1hr 53m

Audio: English [Original]

Subtitles: English

Director: Martin Campbell

Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Katie Leung, Manolo Cardona, Charlie Murphy, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Rufus Jones, Dermot Crowley, Jackie Chan, Simon Kunz, Rory Fleck Byrne, Liu Tao, Michael McElhatton, Orla Brady, David Pearse

RATINGS:

IMDB

Metacritic

Rotten Tomatoes

The Movie Database

Average Rating

LISTS:

Trakt.tv Letterboxd

DISCUSS ON…:

Available on Netflix USA!

