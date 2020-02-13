🔥13th Feb: Palazuelos mi rey (2019), 1 Season [TV-14] (6/10)🔥
Date Added: 13th February 2020
Description:
This reality series follows entrepreneur and soap opera star Roberto Palazuelos as he builds his hotel empire and juggles riches, women and drama.
Certificate: TV-14
Parents strongly cautioned
Year: 2019
Duration: 1 Season
Audio: Spanish [Original]
Subtitles: English, Spanish
Cast: Roberto Palazuelos
Not yet rated
LISTS:
