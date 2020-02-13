🔥13th Feb: Palazuelos mi rey (2019), 1 Season [TV-14] (6/10)🔥

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 13th February 2020

Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Palazuelos mi rey’ on Amazon (paid link)

Description:

This reality series follows entrepreneur and soap opera star Roberto Palazuelos as he builds his hotel empire and juggles riches, women and drama.

Certificate: TV-14

Parents strongly cautioned

Year: 2019

Duration: 1 Season

Audio: Spanish [Original]

Subtitles: English, Spanish

Cast: Roberto Palazuelos

Not yet rated

LISTS:

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register for updates…

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix