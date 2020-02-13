13th-feb:-narcos:-mexico-(2020),-2-seasons-[18]-–-new-episodes-(7.2/10)

🔥13th Feb: Narcos: Mexico (2020), 2 Seasons [18] – New Episodes (7.2/10)🔥

TV Shows
Juli Rone0

Date Added: 16th November 2018
Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Narcos: Mexico’ on Amazon (paid link)

History:   16/11/2018: 1 Season (2018)   13/02/2020: 2 Seasons (2020)Watch Season 2 now
Description:Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new “Narcos” saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.

Certificate: Suitable only for adults

Year: 2020
Duration: 2 Seasons

Available Seasons: Season 1 (10 Ep)Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], European Spanish, Spanish – Audio Description, French, Polish, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Polish, Traditional Chinese

Cast: Diego Luna, Michael Peña, Scoot McNairy, Tenoch Huerta, Joaquin Cosio, José María Yazpik, Matt Letscher, Alyssa Diaz

RATINGS: LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK

Related Posts

1st-feb:-class-act-(1992),-1hr-38m-[pg-13]-–-streaming-again-(6.05/10)

1st Feb: Class Act (1992), 1hr 38m [PG-13] – Streaming Again (6.05/10)

mariya smith
90-“striking-vipers”-(black-mirror-s5e01)-with-jason-from-walking-dead-cast

90 “Striking Vipers” (Black Mirror S5E01) with Jason from Walking Dead Cast

John koli
new-wonder-woman-1984-photos-feature-steve,-diana’s-new-armor-and-more

🔥New Wonder Woman 1984 Photos Feature Steve, Diana’s New Armor And More🔥

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *