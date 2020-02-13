🔥13th Feb: Narcos: Mexico (2020), 2 Seasons [18] – New Episodes (7.2/10)🔥

Date Added: 16th November 2018

History: 16/11/2018: 1 Season (2018) 13/02/2020: 2 Seasons (2020)Watch Season 2 now

Description:Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new “Narcos” saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.

Certificate: Suitable only for adults

Year: 2020

Duration: 2 Seasons

Available Seasons: Season 1 (10 Ep)Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], European Spanish, Spanish – Audio Description, French, Polish, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Polish, Traditional Chinese

Cast: Diego Luna, Michael Peña, Scoot McNairy, Tenoch Huerta, Joaquin Cosio, José María Yazpik, Matt Letscher, Alyssa Diaz

This title is available on Netflix UK