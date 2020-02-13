13th-feb:-love-is-blind-(2020),-1-season-[tv-ma]-(6.7/10)

Love Is Blind (2020), 1 Season [TV-MA] (6.7/10)

Date Added: 13th February 2020

New Episodes Every Thursday

Description:

Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.

Certificate: TV-MA
Suitable for mature audiences only

Year: 2020

Duration: 1 Season

Audio: German, English – Audio Description, English [Original], Spanish, French, Italian

Subtitles: English, Spanish, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Cast: Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey

