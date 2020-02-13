🔥13th Feb: Love Is Blind (2020), 1 Season [TV-MA] (6.7/10)🔥
Date Added: 13th February 2020
New Episodes Every Thursday
Description:
Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.
Certificate: TV-MA
Suitable for mature audiences only
Year: 2020
Duration: 1 Season
Audio: German, English – Audio Description, English [Original], Spanish, French, Italian
Subtitles: English, Spanish, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese
Cast: Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey
RATINGS:
