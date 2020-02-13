🔥13th Feb: Love Is Blind (2020), 1 Season [MATURE] (6.7/10)🔥

Date Added: 13th February 2020
Date Added: 13th February 2020

Expiry Date: Unknown

New Episodes Every Thursday
Description:Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.

Certificate: MATURE Parental guidance suggested.

Year: 2020
Duration: 1 Season

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], European Spanish, French, Polish, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Polish, Traditional Chinese

Cast: Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey

