🔥13th Feb: Dragon Quest Your Story (2019), 1hr 42m [TV-PG] (5.1/10)🔥

Date Added: 13th February 2020

Luca follows in his father’s footsteps to rescue his mother from evil Ladja. Finding the heavenly hero who wields the Zenithian sword is his only hope.

Certificate: TV-PG

Parental guidance suggested

Year: 2019

Duration: 1hr 42m

Audio: German, English, Spanish, French, Japanese – Audio Description, Japanese [Original]

Subtitles: English, Spanish, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Director: Takashi Yamazaki, Ryuichi Yagi, Makoto Hanafusa

Cast: Takeru Sato, Kasumi Arimura, Haru, Kentaro Sakaguchi, Takayuki Yamada, Kendo Kobayashi, Ken Yasuda, Arata Furuta, Suzuki Matsuo, Koichi Yamadera, Arata Iura, Chikako Kaku, Kotaro Yoshida

