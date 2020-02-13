🔥13th Feb: Dragon Quest Your Story (2019), 1hr 42m [TV-PG] (5.1/10)🔥
Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix
Date Added: 13th February 2020
Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Dragon Quest Your Story’ on Amazon (paid link)
Description:
Luca follows in his father’s footsteps to rescue his mother from evil Ladja. Finding the heavenly hero who wields the Zenithian sword is his only hope.
Certificate: TV-PG
Parental guidance suggested
Year: 2019
Duration: 1hr 42m
Audio: German, English, Spanish, French, Japanese – Audio Description, Japanese [Original]
Subtitles: English, Spanish, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese
Director: Takashi Yamazaki, Ryuichi Yagi, Makoto Hanafusa
Cast: Takeru Sato, Kasumi Arimura, Haru, Kentaro Sakaguchi, Takayuki Yamada, Kendo Kobayashi, Ken Yasuda, Arata Furuta, Suzuki Matsuo, Koichi Yamadera, Arata Iura, Chikako Kaku, Kotaro Yoshida
RATINGS:
LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:
Login or register for updates…
Available on Netflix USA!
Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix