13th-feb:-dragon-quest-your-story-(2019),-1hr-42m-[tv-pg]-(5.1/10)

🔥13th Feb: Dragon Quest Your Story (2019), 1hr 42m [TV-PG] (5.1/10)🔥

TV Shows
mariya smith0

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 13th February 2020

Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Dragon Quest Your Story’ on Amazon (paid link)

Description:

Luca follows in his father’s footsteps to rescue his mother from evil Ladja. Finding the heavenly hero who wields the Zenithian sword is his only hope.

Certificate: TV-PG
Parental guidance suggested

Year: 2019

Duration: 1hr 42m

Audio: German, English, Spanish, French, Japanese – Audio Description, Japanese [Original]

Subtitles: English, Spanish, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Director: Takashi Yamazaki, Ryuichi Yagi, Makoto Hanafusa

Cast: Takeru Sato, Kasumi Arimura, Haru, Kentaro Sakaguchi, Takayuki Yamada, Kendo Kobayashi, Ken Yasuda, Arata Furuta, Suzuki Matsuo, Koichi Yamadera, Arata Iura, Chikako Kaku, Kotaro Yoshida

RATINGS:

IMDB

The Movie Database

Average Rating

LISTS:

Trakt.tv Letterboxd

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register for updates…

Available on Netflix USA!

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Related Posts

97-“chapter-five:-the-flayed”-(stranger-things-s3e5)

97 “Chapter Five: The Flayed” (Stranger Things S3E5)

John koli
1st-feb:-naruto-shippuden:-the-movie:-the-lost-tower-(2010),-1hr-25m-[guidance]-(7.8/10)

1st Feb: Naruto Shippuden: The Movie: The Lost Tower (2010), 1hr 25m [GUIDANCE] (7.8/10)

Juli Rone
31st-jan:-lemmy-(2010),-1hr-49m-[15]-(7.9/10)

31st Jan: Lemmy (2010), 1hr 49m [15] (7.9/10)

Juli Rone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *