🔥13th Feb: Dragon Quest Your Story (2019), 1hr 42m [PG] (5.1/10)🔥

Description:Luca follows in his father’s footsteps to rescue his mother from evil Ladja. Finding the heavenly hero who wields the Zenithian sword is his only hope.

Certificate: Parental guidance; general viewing, but some scenes may be unsuitable for young children

Year: 2019

Duration: 1hr 42m

Audio: English, European Spanish, French, Japanese – Audio Description, Japanese [Original], Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, Hindi, Japanese, Polish

Director: Takashi Yamazaki, Ryuichi Yagi, Makoto Hanafusa

Cast: Takeru Sato, Kasumi Arimura, Haru, Kentaro Sakaguchi, Takayuki Yamada, Kendo Kobayashi, Ken Yasuda, Arata Furuta, Suzuki Matsuo, Koichi Yamadera, Arata Iura, Chikako Kaku, Kotaro Yoshida

This title is available on Netflix UK