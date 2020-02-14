🔥13th Feb: A Bad Moms Christmas (2017), 1hr 44m [R] (5.8/10)🔥

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 13th February 2020

Description:

Stressed-out moms Amy, Carla and Kiki are back, and the looming Christmas holiday gets even more daunting when their mothers show up for a visit.

Certificate: R

Language, some violence and a brief nude image

Year: 2017

Duration: 1hr 44m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], Spanish

Subtitles: English, Spanish

Director: Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

Cast: Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Jay Hernandez, Cheryl Hines, Peter Gallagher, Justin Hartley

