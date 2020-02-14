13th-feb:-a-bad-moms-christmas-(2017),-1hr-44m-[r]-(5.8/10)

🔥13th Feb: A Bad Moms Christmas (2017), 1hr 44m [R] (5.8/10)🔥

TV Shows
mariya smith0

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 13th February 2020

Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ on Amazon (paid link)

Description:

Stressed-out moms Amy, Carla and Kiki are back, and the looming Christmas holiday gets even more daunting when their mothers show up for a visit.

Certificate: R
Language, some violence and a brief nude image

Year: 2017

Duration: 1hr 44m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], Spanish

Subtitles: English, Spanish

Director: Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

Cast: Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Jay Hernandez, Cheryl Hines, Peter Gallagher, Justin Hartley

RATINGS:

IMDB

Metacritic

Rotten Tomatoes

The Movie Database

Average Rating

LISTS:

Trakt.tv Letterboxd

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register for updates…

Available on Netflix USA!

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Related Posts

mcu-fans-freaking-out-over-sam-raimi-directing-doctor-strange-in-the-multiverse-of-madness

MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Sam Raimi Directing Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

mariya smith
1st-feb:-sergio-(2009),-1hr-34m-[guidance]-–-streaming-again-(7.9/10)

1st Feb: Sergio (2009), 1hr 34m [GUIDANCE] – Streaming Again (7.9/10)

Juli Rone
captain-marvel-2-rumored-to-introduce-a-female-nova

Captain Marvel 2 Rumored To Introduce A Female Nova

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *