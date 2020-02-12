🔥12th Feb: To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020), 1hr 42m [TV-14] (6/10)🔥
Date Added: 12th February 2020
Description:
Lara Jean is officially Peter’s girlfriend, so everything should be perfect, right? But feelings grow complicated when an old crush reenters her life.
Certificate: TV-14
Parents strongly cautioned
Year: 2020
Duration: 1hr 42m
Audio: German, English – Audio Description, English [Original], Spanish, French, Italian
Subtitles: English, Spanish, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese
Director: Michael Fimognari
Cast: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, Ross Butler, Madaleine Arthur, Emilija Baranac, Trezzo Mahoro, Holland Taylor, Sarayu Blue, John Corbett
RATINGS:
Available on Netflix USA!
