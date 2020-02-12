12th-feb:-to-all-the-boys:-ps.-i-still-love-you-(2020),-1hr-42m-[tv-14]-(6/10)

🔥12th Feb: To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020), 1hr 42m [TV-14] (6/10)🔥

Date Added: 12th February 2020

Description:

Lara Jean is officially Peter’s girlfriend, so everything should be perfect, right? But feelings grow complicated when an old crush reenters her life.

Certificate: TV-14
Parents strongly cautioned

Year: 2020

Duration: 1hr 42m

Audio: German, English – Audio Description, English [Original], Spanish, French, Italian

Subtitles: English, Spanish, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Director: Michael Fimognari

Cast: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, Ross Butler, Madaleine Arthur, Emilija Baranac, Trezzo Mahoro, Holland Taylor, Sarayu Blue, John Corbett

RATINGS:

IMDB Not yet rated

The Movie Database

Average Rating Not yet rated

LISTS:

Trakt.tv Letterboxd

DISCUSS ON…:

