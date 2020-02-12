🔥12th Feb: To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020), 1hr 42m [TV-14] (6/10)🔥

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 12th February 2020

Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ on Amazon (paid link)

Description:

Lara Jean is officially Peter’s girlfriend, so everything should be perfect, right? But feelings grow complicated when an old crush reenters her life.

Certificate: TV-14

Parents strongly cautioned

Year: 2020

Duration: 1hr 42m

Audio: German, English – Audio Description, English [Original], Spanish, French, Italian

Subtitles: English, Spanish, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Director: Michael Fimognari

Cast: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, Ross Butler, Madaleine Arthur, Emilija Baranac, Trezzo Mahoro, Holland Taylor, Sarayu Blue, John Corbett

RATINGS:

Not yet rated

Not yet rated

LISTS:

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register for updates…

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix