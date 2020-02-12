🔥12th Feb: To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020), 1hr 42m [PG] (6/10)🔥

12th-feb:-to-all-the-boys:-ps.-i-still-love-you-(2020),-1hr-42m-[pg]-(6/10)

Date Added: 12th February 2020
Description:Lara Jean is officially Peter’s girlfriend, so everything should be perfect, right? But feelings grow complicated when an old crush reenters her life.

Certificate: Parental guidance; general viewing, but some scenes may be unsuitable for young children

Year: 2020
Duration: 1hr 42m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], French, Hindi, Polish, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Polish

Director: Michael Fimognari

Cast: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, Ross Butler, Madaleine Arthur, Emilija Baranac, Trezzo Mahoro, Holland Taylor, Sarayu Blue, John Corbett

This title is available on Netflix UK

