🔥12th Feb: Sleepless Society: Insomnia (2019), 1 Season [MATURE] (6/10)🔥

Description:Haunted by recurring visions, a young woman with insomnia visits an old home to solve a mystery and put her nightmares to an end.

Certificate: MATURE Parental guidance suggested.

Year: 2019

Duration: 1 Season

Audio: Thai [Original]Subtitles: Arabic, English, French, Thai, Traditional Chinese

Director: Pantham Thongsang, Cheewatan Pusitsuksa

Cast: Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, Sutthirak Subvijitra, Nutthasit Kotimanuswanich, Sita Maharavidejakorn, Sutthatip Wutichaipradit, Warisara Yu, Chokchai Charoensuk, Supoj Pongpancharoen, Nikorn Sae Tang, Gandhi Wasuwitchayagit, Petchpatchara Kitkrairaj, Duangjai Hirunsri, Nilacha Fuangfukiet, Teeranai Na Nongk้hai;, Sumontha Suanpolrat, Wimolphan Chaleejunghan, Damkerng Thitapiyasak, Natthawara Hongsuwan, Nunthapak Chalermpuwadej, Tachatorn Supanan

This title is available on Netflix UK