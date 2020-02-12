12th-feb:-hostiles-(2017),-2hr-13m-[15]-(6.6/10)

🔥12th Feb: Hostiles (2017), 2hr 13m [15] (6.6/10)🔥

Juli Rone0

Date Added: 12th February 2020
Date Added: 12th February 2020
Expiry Date: Unknown

Description:After a long career battling the Cheyenne, a U.S. Army captain is ordered to safely escort the tribe’s most influential chief to his Montana homeland.

Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over

Year: 2017
Duration: 2hr 13m

Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English

Director: Scott Cooper

Cast: Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Wes Studi, Jesse Plemons, Timothée Chalamet, Ben Foster, Adam Beach, Rory Cochrane, Peter Mullan, Scott Wilson, Paul Anderson, Jonathan Majors, John Benjamin Hickey, Q’orianka Kilcher, Ryan Bingham

RATINGS: LISTS:
This title is available on Netflix UK

