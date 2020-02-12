🔥12th Feb: Hostiles (2017), 2hr 13m [15] (6.6/10)🔥
Description:After a long career battling the Cheyenne, a U.S. Army captain is ordered to safely escort the tribe’s most influential chief to his Montana homeland.
Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over
Year: 2017
Duration: 2hr 13m
Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English
Director: Scott Cooper
Cast: Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Wes Studi, Jesse Plemons, Timothée Chalamet, Ben Foster, Adam Beach, Rory Cochrane, Peter Mullan, Scott Wilson, Paul Anderson, Jonathan Majors, John Benjamin Hickey, Q’orianka Kilcher, Ryan Bingham
