🔥12th Feb: French Toast (2015), 1hr 26m [TV-PG] (6/10)🔥

French Toast (2015), 1hr 26m [TV-PG] (6/10)
Date Added: 12th February 2020
Description:
With only her mother’s diary and a locket as clues, a South African woman travels to Paris in search of the long-lost sibling she never knew she had.
Certificate: TV-PG
Parental guidance suggested
Year: 2015
Duration: 1hr 26m
Audio: English
Subtitles: Arabic, English, Spanish
Director: Paul Krüger, Anél Stolp
Cast: Lika Berning, Thierry Ballarin, Deon Lotz, Heléne Lombard, Paul du Toit, Roberta Fox, Trudi Conradie, Rod Alexander, Lochner De Kock, Tony Caprari
RATINGS:
Not yet rated
LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:
Available on Netflix USA!
