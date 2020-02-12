🔥12th Feb: French Toast (2015), 1hr 26m [TV-PG] (6/10)🔥

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 12th February 2020

Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘French Toast’ on Amazon (paid link)

Description:

With only her mother’s diary and a locket as clues, a South African woman travels to Paris in search of the long-lost sibling she never knew she had.

Certificate: TV-PG

Parental guidance suggested

Year: 2015

Duration: 1hr 26m

Audio: English

Subtitles: Arabic, English, Spanish

Director: Paul Krüger, Anél Stolp

Cast: Lika Berning, Thierry Ballarin, Deon Lotz, Heléne Lombard, Paul du Toit, Roberta Fox, Trudi Conradie, Rod Alexander, Lochner De Kock, Tony Caprari

RATINGS:

Not yet rated

Not yet rated

LISTS:

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register for updates…

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix