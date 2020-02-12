12th-feb:-french-toast-(2015),-1hr-26m-[guidance]-(6/10)

🔥12th Feb: French Toast (2015), 1hr 26m [GUIDANCE] (6/10)🔥

Date Added: 12th February 2020
Description:With only her mother’s diary and a locket as clues, a South African woman travels to Paris in search of the long-lost sibling she never knew she had.

Certificate: GUIDANCE Parental guidance suggested.

Year: 2015
Duration: 1hr 26m

Audio: EnglishSubtitles: Arabic, English, Spanish

Director: Paul Krüger, Anél Stolp

Cast: Lika Berning, Thierry Ballarin, Deon Lotz, Heléne Lombard, Paul du Toit, Roberta Fox, Trudi Conradie, Rod Alexander, Lochner De Kock, Tony Caprari

This title is available on Netflix UK

