🔥12th Feb: French Toast (2015), 1hr 26m [GUIDANCE] (6/10)🔥
Date Added: 12th February 2020
Expiry Date: Unknown
Description:With only her mother’s diary and a locket as clues, a South African woman travels to Paris in search of the long-lost sibling she never knew she had.
Certificate: GUIDANCE Parental guidance suggested.
Year: 2015
Duration: 1hr 26m
Audio: EnglishSubtitles: Arabic, English, Spanish
Director: Paul Krüger, Anél Stolp
Cast: Lika Berning, Thierry Ballarin, Deon Lotz, Heléne Lombard, Paul du Toit, Roberta Fox, Trudi Conradie, Rod Alexander, Lochner De Kock, Tony Caprari
This title is available on Netflix UK