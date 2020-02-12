🔥12th Feb: Fanatyk (2017), 32m [MATURE] (6.25/10)🔥

Date Added: 12th February 2020

Description:As a son deals with his own struggles, he must calm his father’s obsession with fishing before his outlandish behavior ruins the entire family.

Certificate: MATURE Parental guidance suggested.

Year: 2017

Duration: 32m

Audio: Polish [Original]Subtitles: English, Polish

Director: Michał Tylka

Cast: Piotr Cyrwus, Mikołaj Kubacki, Anna Radwan, Marian Dziędziel, Jan Nowicki, Juliusz Chrząstowski;, Małgorzata Krzysica, Jacek Strama

This title is available on Netflix UK