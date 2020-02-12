🔥12th Feb: Anna Karenina (2012), 2hr 9m [R] – Streaming Again (6.3/10)🔥

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 12th February 2020

History:

11/12/2015: Added to Netflix

11/12/2018: Removed from Netflix

02/12/2020: Streaming Again

Description:

In the 19th century, a beautiful but married Russian aristocrat enters into a forbidden love affair with the well-heeled Count Vronsky.

Certificate: R

Some sexuality and violence

Year: 2012

Duration: 2hr 9m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original]

Subtitles: English

Director: Joe Wright

Cast: Keira Knightley, Jude Law, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Matthew Macfadyen, Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, Kelly Macdonald, Ruth Wilson, Olivia Williams, Emily Watson

