🔥12th Feb: Anna Karenina (2012), 2hr 9m [R] – Streaming Again (6.3/10)🔥

Date Added: 12th February 2020
History:
11/12/2015: Added to Netflix
11/12/2018: Removed from Netflix
02/12/2020: Streaming Again
Description:
In the 19th century, a beautiful but married Russian aristocrat enters into a forbidden love affair with the well-heeled Count Vronsky.
Certificate: R
Some sexuality and violence
Year: 2012
Duration: 2hr 9m
Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original]
Subtitles: English
Director: Joe Wright
Cast: Keira Knightley, Jude Law, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Matthew Macfadyen, Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, Kelly Macdonald, Ruth Wilson, Olivia Williams, Emily Watson
