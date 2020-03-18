128 new COVID-19 cases announced in Illinois, including new St. Clair County case

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker addresses the media about the coronavirus during a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield, Ill., Monday, March 16, 2020. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP)

Ted Schurter

ILLINOIS — The Illinois Department of Health Wednesday announced 128 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The announcement brings the state total to 288 cases, and includes one new case in St. Clair County in Metro East, for a total of three. The previous two cases in St. Clair County were both women, one in her 60s and the other in her 70s. At a press conference Saturday, Barb Hohlt, executive director of the St. Clair County Health Department, said the women had recently traveled internationally. She said they are now in voluntary quarantine at their homes.There are also three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clinton County, which neighbors St. Clair County. The majority of the state’s cases are in the Chicago area, including a DuPage County long-term care facility where more than 20 people have tested positive. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Leaders of St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Louis and Madison counties, as well as the city of St. Louis, agreed on the unified approach

