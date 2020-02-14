🔥12 Valentine's Day memes that perfectly sum up what it's like to be single🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

For many, Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love and a day to mark their relationship.

But for those who aren’t coupled up, the annual event is not exactly a date to look forward to.

Not only are restaurants a no-go (unless you wish to be surrounded by pairs who pile on the PDA), your social media feeds are chock-full of sickly posts and pictures of flowers (not that we’re jealous or anything).

So if you are single on V Day, fret not: we’ve compiled 12 of the best memes to help you get through the February 14 in tact…

1) The truth hurts, man

2) Me, myself and I

3) Self love is key

4) A note to my secret admirer:

5) We’ll knock off early anyway

6) Evening plans = sorted

7) Is it too late to find a boyfriend?

8) Even the milk has a date on Valentine’s

9) Quelle surprise!

10) The joys of being single

11) Technically true, yes

12) Netflix and chill…ingly accurate

Happy Valentine’s Day, y’all!