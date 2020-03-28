🔥12 of the best places in the world to go wild swimming🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Wild swimming is one of life’s greatest joys. Whether it be a local lake or the azure-hued waters of the Mediterranean, there’s something about being in the water that’s instantly freeing.

Studies have found that cold water immersion can increase dopamine levels (the pleasure transmitter) by 530 per cent, while research by scientist Nikolai Shevchuk found it can increase our beta-endorphin and noradrenaline levels, our brain’s feel-good chemicals.

And while wild swimming is currently out of the question (for both coronavirus-related reasons and the fact that it’s stll jumper weather), Lonely Planet’s new book is helping to fuel our aquatic wanderlust.

Called ‘The Joy of Water: Float away into a world of sublime aquatic experiences’, the book is set to be released in April and showcases 68 of the most breath-taking spots to enjoy wild swimming around the world.

From London’s most iconic wild swimming destination, Hampstead Heath, to more exotic locales like the Devil’s Pool on the edge of the Victoria Falls in Zambia and the famed To-Sua Ocean Trench in Samoa.

The book also includes lesser-known swimming spots like Wadi Shab in Oman and the natural spa pools that cascade down a hillside in Saturnia, Italy.

Wadi Shab, Oman (Marc Guitard/Getty Images)

Click through the gallery above for a selection of the world’s best wild swimming spots.

Lonely Planet’s The Joy of Water is available to purchase here.