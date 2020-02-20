🔥12 Great Movies Coming To Netflix In March 2020🔥

While some may call the next month on the Netflix calendar March, others will find themselves renaming it “Dustin Hoffman Month.” That’s not a random joke either, as several of this month’s best incoming titles have the famed actor as a star among their diverse and talented casts. But even if you’re not a huge Hoffman fan, there’s still plenty of excitement headed your way, with these 12 titles coming to the platform in the next month. Let’s run down the best and brightest for March 2020!

Goodfellas

With the Martin Scorsese library slowly, but surely, finding its way to Netflix, you just might find a bunch of old favorites available for the picking once again. Perennial streaming favorite Goodfellas is a fine example of that theory in motion, as the 30-year-old gangster history lesson is returning to Netflix yet again.

After last year’s much hyped release of Martin Scorsese’s Netfilx original The Irishman, a lot of fans probably wanted to return to Goodfellas to see if the newer film really was better than this American classic. While we can’t solve that particular query with any evidence or logic on a widely acceptable level, we can totally talk about how Robert DeNiro’s Jimmy was totally trying to kill Lorraine Bracco’s Karen. But you should probably see the film again before taking that particular walk down memory alley.

Hook

If you’re looking for some more ‘90s nostalgia, then Netflix has basically turned into Blockbuster in March. Another title many a kid and adult saw lining the shelves of the old time video stores is a film that’s gotten a bit of a reappraisal as time has wound on: Steven Spielberg’s reinterpretation/sequel to the Peter Pan mythos, Hook.

Theorizing what would happen if Peter Pan were to ever grow up, and if Captain Hook was still salty about their previous battle, Hook sees Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman and Julia Roberts taking part in a whimsical live-action fairy tale. In addition to the praise this film has gotten from its many childhood fans, who have grown up quite a bit themselves, there are quite a few cameos sprinkled throughout this film that you may have missed. So have fun freeze framing or simply enjoying the magic of Hook.

Hugo

Cinema! A driving passion of Martin Scorsese’s, the man’s career has always been dedicated to preserving and promoting the world of fantastic visions on the movie screen. That moving force is part of what makes Hugo a truly unique film, as in its initial release, Scorsese delivered a 3D masterpiece in an era that saw the once-discarded cinematic device returning.

While you sadly won’t be able to watch Hugo in 3D on Netflix, you will be able to see how this adaptation of Brian Selznick’s The Invention of Hugo Cabret was expanded into a heartwarming love letter for the beginnings of the movie industry. Also, for all of you Sex Education fans out there, a young Asa Butterfield was basically put on the map by this film.

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

It’s interesting to see Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events coming back to Netflix, what with its own adaptation of the dreadfully funny children’s book series already existing on the platform. Still, there’s always room for Jim Carrey and Neil Patrick Harris’ portrayals of Count Olaf, I suppose.

Taking the first three books of the titular author’s woeful adventure, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events sees the Baudelaire children fighting to stay alive, as their new/insane guardian wants to bump them off to inherit their sizable fortune. With an energy reminiscent of The Addams Family movies of old, it’s hard not to crack a morbidly friendly smile with this one.

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Everyone and their mother likes to pour on the nostalgia when it comes to Space Jam, but what if I told you that there was a better live-action Looney Tunes movie out there? Better still, what if it starred Brendan Fraser as one of its human leads? Well, Looney Tunes: Back In Action is that movie, and despite its reputation as a not-so-successful theatrical release, it’s actually a lot of fun.

Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and a slew of human companions all become part of a slapstick fueled chase that could determine the fate of the world and Warner Bros. itself. Even if you’re a huge fan of that other Looney Tunes movie, you might find yourself won over by this particular picture’s charms.

Outbreak

If you’re one of the people who’s actually been taking the time to watch Contagion during the ongoing Coronoavirus crisis, you might be looking for a new cinematic epidemic to enjoy. Should that be the oddly specific case, you’re in luck, as Outbreak will be headed to the Netflix lineup in March.

With a small California town in the grip of a horrific virus, Dustin Hoffman, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Rene Russo race against time to save the day against a new microscopic foe. If you haven’t seen it already, or long for the days when this thriller used to always be on cable, get ready for some underrated ‘90s nostalgia.

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

The history of the Resident Evil movies spanned almost two decades, with various results making some films more entertaining than others. If you’re ready for another bold claim, I’m about to drop another one onto the table: Resident Evil: Apocalypse is the best sequel in the entire franchise. I apologize if this seems controversial, but it’s true.

Standing out as the one sequel to blend a unique story centered around Milla Jovovich’s Alice with aspects that were ripped straight from the cutscenes of the classic PlayStation games, this romp through Raccoon City is a lot of damned fun. Plus, if you were wondering why you felt oddly calmed by Jared Harris’ performance in Chernobyl, you may have first seen him at work in Resident Evil: Apocalypse.

Space Jam

Alright, I get it, you might still be a bit upset about that scientifically verifiable claim that Looney Tunes: Back In Action is better than Space Jam. It’s okay, everyone has their preference, and you’ll be able to go back to the video tape for play-by-play action with Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes, as that other reality bending adventure will also be available on Netflix in March.

While Space Jam 2 is currently in production to be unleashed upon the world next summer, this classic match-up between MJ and the Monstars is ready for a flashback movie party with you and your friends. Though good luck finding your copy of Jock Jams after this flick puts you in the mood for all things ‘90s.

The Shawshank Redemption

You can never say “The Shawshank Redemption is a perfect movie” one too many times. Unless, of course, you’re prone to standing around repeating that sentence several times in a short conversation. Then yeah, you might be overdoing it. Who could blame you though, as Frank Darabont’s timeless adaptation of a Stephen King novella plays beautifully, no matter when you watch it.

Seeing Tim Robbins’ Andy Dufresne and Morgan Freeman’s Red make their way through the years in that infamous prison is like a fairy tale for adults. With wicked figures, good friends and hope constantly on the horizon, there’s always a crack of light to be found on even the darkest days. Pair this one with Outbreak, and all you’re missing is some nostalgic commercial reels to make it feel like you’re watching the perfect weekend double feature on TV.

Tootsie

We weren’t kidding about “Dustin Hoffman Month,” as those of you keeping score will notice that a total of four films, including Tootsie, boast a performance from the Academy Award winner himself. (His cameo in Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events counts.) What better film to cap off his new Netflix run than the Sydney Pollack classic, which saw Dustin Hoffman getting in touch with his more feminine side.

Playing an actor who can’t catch a gig as a man, but somehow comes up roses as a woman, Tootsie is a lighthearted comedy that sees Hoffman’s comedic chops at full throttle. It also sees him playing off of an incredible cast that includes Jessica Lange, Charles Durning, Dabney Coleman and even Bill Murray. Who, sadly, only has two movies coming to Netflix in March. Hey folks, any chance we could make April “Bill Murray Month”?

Silver Linings Playbook

Previously, we ranked Silver Linings Playbook as one of the best Jennifer Lawrence movies in her entire career. It’s a claim that stands the test of time, as her Academy Award-winning performance alongside fellow superstar Bradley Cooper is an engaging and heartfelt force of nature that needs to be seen to be believed. But even more interesting is the fact that this particular movie is probably director David O. Russell’s most accessible film yet.

As Bradley Cooper’s lead character Pat navigates some hard times involving a breakdown of both his marriage and his psyche, his path puts him on the same track as Jennifer Lawrence’s Tiffany; someone very similar to him in terms of emotional damage. The two become dance partners, and soon enough, they start to move through life together, helping each other out as they can. It’s funny, adorable and a movie that Robert DeNiro definitely should have won an Oscar for himself.

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

Whether you’re a fan of James Bond’s style of espionage or the more subdued and realistic stories that tell the tales of spies in the field, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is a film that needs to be seen by more people. A stylish and atmospheric drama that sets its intrigue during the height of the Cold War, Gary Oldman’s George Smiley is brought out of retirement to smoke out a mole and clear his own name in the process.

That might sound like a lot of sexy intrigue, as these sorts of stories have taken on that sort of image in the modern era. Such is not the case with director Tomas Alfredson’s adaptation of the famed novel from John le Carre, as Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is a more world weary affair. Densely plotted and rewarding with each viewing, this mystery is one that grabs you from the very start and never lets go.

And those are all the new and exciting titles coming to Netflix in March 2020 that you’ll need in order to pass the time on any given occasion. Though you don’t have to stop there, as there’s also plenty of new titles from last month’s batch of newcomers that’ll do the job as well. Keep in mind, all titles are subject to change and availability; so if you think something’s gone missing, check out our full rundown of the titles coming in March. Until next time, stream responsibly, and try to keep the Jock Jams turned down to a sensible volume.