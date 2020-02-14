🔥12 Fun, Romantic Movies To Watch On TV This Valentine’s Day🔥

Whether still riding solo or committed to forever, Valentine’s Day unites all those who adore romance, passion, and love. It’s the perfect time to shower someone with affection. It’s also a great day to turn on the TV and watch some fun romantic movies.

On Valentine’s Day, many basic cable and premium networks air primetime movies about romance. These films remind people how dandy it is to fall in love on or off screen. We get to watch everything from an awkward meet cute to commitment ceremonies. These movies make staying at home on Valentine’s Day very romantic.

Loving and being in love means something different to everyone. Therefore, to represent different types of love stories, we selected a varied collection of movies. These twelve films not only have a varied definition of love, but they also fit into many different genres, not just romantic comedies.

Pitch Perfect

Freeform, 6:00 pm EST

In Pitch Perfect, Beca (Anna Kendrick) leads a cast of misfits as they join the now disgraced Barden Bellas, an all-female a cappella group. The group must learn how to perform as a unit to win an international collegiate championship. Current leader Aubrey (Anna Camp) must also learn to break tradition to give the Bellas a real shot at winning the a cappella finals.

The main romance of Pitch Perfect is between Beca and Jesse (Skyla Astin). Jesse is part of The Treblemakers, a rival all-male a cappella group. The two begin Pitch Perfect as friends who are just trying to navigate their first year of college and this scarily competitive a cappella community. Jesse and Beca have an endearing romance because it’s one of mutual respect, admiration, and growth. The romance in Pitch Perfect is very adorable, but the main appeal of the film is the hilarious cast of characters—one played by Rebel Wilson. Watch Pitch Perfect for a funny comedy with a side of sweet romance. Freeform airs Pitch Perfect 2right after the original, so turn it into an aca-awesome night.

Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown

ABC, 8:00 pm EST

Holidays don’t feel the same without a Charlie Brown primetime special. Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown originally aired on CBS in 1975. On Valentine’s Day, the children exchange cards and Charlie Brown (voiced by Duncan Watson) expects to receive a lot of them, but instead receives none. Meanwhile, Linus (Stephen Shea) tries to tell his teacher, Miss Othmar, that he loves her with candy, but Sally (Lynn Mortensen) assumes that the gift is for her. Miss Othmar leaves before Linus can give her the candy. Now, both Charlie and Linus have broken hearts.

There isn’t really a main romance of Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown because it’s more about the further adventures of the Peanuts, but the movie ends hopeful for Charlie Brown. The animated film shows that the expectation of Valentine’s Day sometimes doesn’t match the reality, but there is always hope for a better one next year. Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown has been airing annually on ABC since 2001.

Shakespeare In Love

TMC, 8:00 pm EST

Shakespeare in Love combines themes and storylines from Shakespeare’s work with real historical figures. This act of fiction has Shakespeare (Joseph Fiennes) falling in love with Viola (Gwyneth Paltrow), and his love for her inspires him to write Romeo & Juliet. Shakespeare in Love won seven Academy Awards at the 1999 ceremony, including Best Picture, and a Best Lead Actress award for Gwyneth Paltrow and a Best Supporting Actress award for Judi Dench. The supporting cast includes Geoffrey Rush, Colin Firth, Tom Wilkinson, and Ben Affleck.

Many people who love historical fiction will adore watching Shakespeare and Viola fall in love. It has all the appeal of a forbidden and doomed romance, like Romeo & Juliet, without all the death. It may be very historically inaccurate, but if you can get pass that, then Shakespeare in Love is an enjoyable romantic comedy.

Poetic Justice

VH1, 8:00 pm EST

John Singleton wrote and directed Poetic Justice, which stars Tupac Shakur and Janet Jackson. Regina King and Joe Torry have supporting roles in this movie. Lucky (Tupac Shakur) and Justice (Janet Jackson) have the typical reluctant romance at the beginning of Poetic Justice. They bicker and try to deny their feelings before they realize their strong, deep connection. In Poetic Justice, Justice is an aspiring poet and Lucky wants to pursue music. Famous African American poets, like Maya Angelou, have their poetry read throughout the movie and they’re featured in the film.

Despite all the death that Justice and Lucky experience in their young lives, they still find a way to continue to open their hearts and love again. Poetic Justice is about learning to love again after a tragedy. Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur give really strong performances and their chemistry is amazing in this movie. It’s a romantic drama with a lot of heart and grit.

A Valentine’s Match

Hallmark, 8:00 pm EST

Hallmark has the Christmas romance market conquered, so of course the network known for its love stories has some Valentine’s Day movies scheduled. A Valentine’s Match premiered on February 1 and stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Luke Macfarlane. Natalie (Bethany Joy Lenz) is fired from her hosting job on a reality TV show. She heads back home and ends up planning the town festival auction with her ex-fiancé (Luke Macfarlane).

A Valentine’s Match hits all the familiar Hallmark marks. Familiar stars? Check, because Bethany Joy Lez and Luke Macfarlane are no strangers to Hallmark movies. First loves finding their way back to each other? Check. Town festival bringing exes together? Check. Some slow motion dancing and cheesy one-liners? Check and check. If you love Hallmark movies and a specific type of romance movies then A Valentine’s Match should be perfect for you.

Zombieland

SYFY, 8:00 pm EST

Zombieland stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin. It opens with Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) trying to survive this new zombie apocalyptic world alone. Then he meets Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) and they become a duo. Eventually, they meet sisters Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) and they become a little family of zombie fighters.

While Wichita and Columbus are getting to know each other, they start to fall for one another, which of course isn’t the best idea in a world full of zombies. It also doesn’t help that Wichita doesn’t want to get attached to anyone besides her sister. Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone work well off each other as this nerdy guy and tough girl. They have opposite personalities, but their core values are the same. Wichita and Columbus differences also help them balance each other. Zombieland 2 explores their romance even more.

Beyond The Lights

BET, 8:00 pm EST

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Minnie Driver, Nate Parker, Danny Glover, and Machine Gun Kelly star in Beyond the Lights. Noni Jean (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is a rising music artist who starts to feel the pressure of superstardom. One day, she attempts suicide but her bodyguard Kaz (Nate Parker) saves her. The two feel an instant connection, but everyone around them worries that their romance could hurt their careers.

Beyond the Lights is almost a modern-day version of The Bodyguard, minus Whitney Houston’s epic high notes. Noni and Kaz’s love story shows how the right romance can have healing powers, and allow a person to express their true self. Plus Beyond the Lights has a lot of catchy songs, including an original song performed by Academy Award nominated Cynthia Erivo.

Five Feet Apart

Showtime 2 (East), 9:00 pm EST

Five Feet Apart is about two teens with cystic fibrosis who fall in love. Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson star in this film. Because of cystic fibrosis, the teens must keep a distance, to avoid catching infections from each other, but as their attraction grows, the temptation to break the rules become stronger. Five Feet Apart is directed by Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni.

Teen romance movies where one or both of them have a disease rarely ends happily. Don’t expect a happy ending with Five Feet Apart, but instead enjoy the ride as two teens find love for the first time, and they learn to not let fear stop them from loving and being loved.

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

More Max, 9:00 pm EST

Angela Bassett, Taye Diggs, Whoopi Goldberg, and Regina King star in How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Angela Bassett plays Stella Payne, a 40-year-old woman who takes a girls trip to Jamaica, and meets and falls for a man 20 years younger named Winston Shakespeare.

How Stella Got Her Groove Back shows that women don’t stop being desirable after 40. It’s a fun romance movie all about empowering women to not just settle for mom and career woman roles. They can have romance as well. Taye Diggs and Angela Bassett are naturally very attractive people, so put them together and you got one hot May-December romance.

Fifty Shades Of Grey

E!, 9:15 pm EST

Fifty Shades of Grey is a movie based on E.L James’ best-selling novel of the same name. Ana (Dakota Johnson) is a young, inexperienced woman who begins a relationship with mature, rich, mysterious Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan). Ana and Christian begin a BDSM relationship that helps Ana embrace her sexuality.

If you want a kinky Valentine’s Day, then look no further than Fifty Shades of Grey. Ana and Christian’s romance starts off mainly being a sexual one, but it grows into something deeper and more intimate. E! plans to show Fifty Shades of Grey multiple times on Valentine’s Day, and it will show Fifty Shades Darker along with it. You’re on your own if you want to finish off the trilogy with Fifty Shades Freed, as it doesn’t appear to be playing on TV.

Pride And Prejudice And Zombies

SYFY, 10:00 pm EST

Take the classic story of Pride and Prejudice and then add zombies to the mix. This is the premise of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. This parody movie includes all the beloved characters of Jane Austen’s classic, Elizabeth Bennet (Lily James), Mr. Darcy (Sam Riley), Jane Bennet (Bella Heathcote), and others.

Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth’s romance will always be at the heart of any Pride and Prejudice adaptation, and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies gives viewers a respectable and rootable version of Elizabeth and Darcy, but with a bit more comedy added. The film should please both sci-fi fans and romance fans.

Dirty Dancing

Paramount Network, 10:00 pm EST

Dancing and the class system takes center stage in Dirty Dancing. While on vacation, Baby (Jennifer Grey) begins taking dance lessons from Johnny (Patrick Swayze), an older man from the working class. As the two dance together, they begin to fall in love.

Dirty Dancing is a classic romance movie for many reasons: it has hot dancing, great chemistry between the leads, memorable songs, and lifts. Dirty Dancing is a great movie to enjoy on Valentine’s Day because it’ll make you want to have the time of your life. Watch the original version of Dirty Dancing to forget all about that questionable TV remake.

These TV romance movies are ideal for a cozy romantic movie marathon with someone you love. Snuggle up and get to watching.