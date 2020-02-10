🔥12 delightful behind-the-scenes Oscars moments you probably missed🔥

Thanks to surprise wins, stellar performances and show-stopping gowns, the Oscars did not disappoint.

Parasite was the big winner on Sunday night, taking home four awards and making history in the process, while musical offerings from Billie Eilish, nominee (and eventual winner) Sir Elton John and a surprise star turn from Eminem kept the A-list crowd engaged. Well, apart from Martin Scorsese.

But while the red carpet and ceremony were shown live in the UK, plenty of the evening’s funniest and juiciest moments didn’t make it onto our screens… which is where social media come in.

Here are all the best behind-the-scenes moments you probably missed…

Florence Pugh reminded us that everyone loves a sheet mask

(Instagram/Florence Pugh )

Whether you’re getting ready for the Oscars or a pal’s wedding, a sheet mask is the way to go.

Julia Butters brought a sandwich (and her A-game)

The 10-year-old scene stealer featured opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in a section of Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood and proving she’s definitely wise beyond her years, Butters packed wisely for the Academy Awards.

How? With a sandwich in her handbag, of course.

Taika Waititi found a great place to stash his Academy Award

The writer and director won Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit. Let’s just hope he didn’t forget where he put it.

Rebel Wilson rubbed the winners

The Cats actress – who poked fun at the Tom Hooper-directed disaster in a skit with James Corden – nabbed pictures with Joaquin Phoenix and Brad Pitt.

Posting on her Story, Wilson also shared a sweet picture of herself and Timothee Chalamet.

Spike Lee watched the Kobe Bryant tribute backstage

(Instagram/Timothee Chalamet)

Chalamet snapped a poignant picture of Lee, who was wearing a blazer in the LA Lakers’ colours which had Bryant’s jersey number on the lapels and back, watching as the In Memoriam section of the show.

Bong Joon Ho’s reaction to winning is the best thing ever

Ok, so this isn’t exactly a behind-the-scenes moment as it took place on stage, but you could easily have missed it during the ceremony.

Parasite made history by taking home four awards and as he was accepting Best Original Screenplay alongside Han Jin Won, Bong was seen quietly taking it all in.

Margot Robbie and her husband’s picture perfect snap

Robbie and Tom Ackerley keep PDAs to a minimum but the star shared a super sweet glimpse at their evening on Instagram.

The fab Five hosted Sir Elton John’s annual viewing party

Thanks to the fact he was busy winning an Oscar, Sir Elton was unable to attend his own viewing bash.

In his absence, Queer Eye’s Fab Five were in charge of getting the party started – which they obviously did in style.

And Karamo turned presenter

(Instagram/Karamo Brown)

Karamo Brown, the agony uncle of the group, also scored a job co-hosting red carpet interviews at Vanity Fair’s exclusive event.

Having worn a (stunning) yellow suit earlier in the evening, Brown changed into his second outfit of the night, sporting an equalluy fabulous white ensemble.

Having posed up a storm on the red carpet, he set to work hosting it and shared snaps of himself and co-presenter Catt Sadler interviewing Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Kim K went to great lengths to care for her dress

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Stories

Proving life as a celebrity isn’t always as glamorous as it seems, Kardashian shared a video of herself awkwardly laying down in her car while on the way to the Vanity Fair bash.

And Mindy Kaling went even further

Keen not to crease her gown before presenting at the ceremony, Kaling travelled to the Dolby Theatre in one of the least glam ways possible: In a van.

It worked though and after her star turn on stage, the Late Night star also ran into Brad Pitt. All in all, she had a very successful evening.

Kazu Hiro and Charlize Theron celebrated with room service

The Japanese make-up artist was awarded an Oscar for his work on Bombshell.

Skipping the star-studded after-parties, he celebrated the win with Theron and dinner ordered via room service.

