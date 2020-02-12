🔥11th Feb: We Bare Bears (2018), 2 Seasons [TV-Y7] – New Episodes (6.95/10)🔥
Date Added: 30th September 2018
History:
09/30/2018: 1 Season (2017)
02/11/2020: 2 Seasons (2018)
Description:
Grizzly, Panda and Ice Bear are three adopted bear brothers struggling against their animal instincts to fit into the civilized, modern human world.
Certificate: TV-Y7
Suitable for children ages 7 and older
Year: 2018
Duration: 2 Seasons
Available Seasons: Season 3 (55 Ep), Season 4 (34 Ep)
Audio: English [Original]
Subtitles: English
Cast: Eric Edelstein, Demetri Martin, Bobby Moynihan
