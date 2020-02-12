11th-feb:-we-bare-bears-(2018),-2-seasons-[tv-y7]-–-new-episodes-(6.95/10)

🔥11th Feb: We Bare Bears (2018), 2 Seasons [TV-Y7] – New Episodes (6.95/10)🔥

mariya smith0

Date Added: 30th September 2018

Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘We Bare Bears’ on Amazon (paid link)

History:

   09/30/2018: 1 Season (2017)

   02/11/2020: 2 Seasons (2018)

Watch Season 4 now

Description:

Grizzly, Panda and Ice Bear are three adopted bear brothers struggling against their animal instincts to fit into the civilized, modern human world.

Certificate: TV-Y7
Suitable for children ages 7 and older

Year: 2018

Duration: 2 Seasons

Available Seasons: Season 3 (55 Ep), Season 4 (34 Ep)

Audio: English [Original]

Subtitles: English

Cast: Eric Edelstein, Demetri Martin, Bobby Moynihan

RATINGS:

IMDB

The Movie Database

Average Rating

LISTS:

Trakt.tv

DISCUSS ON…:

Available on Netflix USA!

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

