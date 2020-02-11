🔥11th Feb: ROAD TO ROMA (2020), 1hr 12m [TV-14] (6/10)🔥

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 11th February 2020

Description:

Director Alfonso CuarÃ³n reflects on the childhood memories, period details and creative choices that shaped his Academy Award-winning film “ROMA.”

Certificate: TV-14

Parents strongly cautioned

Year: 2020

Duration: 1hr 12m

Audio: Spanish – Audio Description, Spanish [Original]

Subtitles: English, Spanish, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Director: Andres Clariond

Not yet rated

