11th-feb:-road-to-roma-(2020),-1hr-12m-[tv-14]-(6/10)

🔥11th Feb: ROAD TO ROMA (2020), 1hr 12m [TV-14] (6/10)🔥

TV Shows
mariya smith0

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 11th February 2020

Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘ROAD TO ROMA’ on Amazon (paid link)

Part of The Criterion Collection Release

Description:

Director Alfonso CuarÃ³n reflects on the childhood memories, period details and creative choices that shaped his Academy Award-winning film “ROMA.”

Certificate: TV-14
Parents strongly cautioned

Year: 2020

Duration: 1hr 12m

Audio: Spanish – Audio Description, Spanish [Original]

Subtitles: English, Spanish, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Director: Andres Clariond

Average Rating Not yet rated

LISTS:

Trakt.tv Letterboxd

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register for updates…

Available on Netflix USA!

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Related Posts

1st-feb:-scary-movie-2-(2001),-1hr-22m-[r]-–-streaming-again-(5.65/10)

1st Feb: Scary Movie 2 (2001), 1hr 22m [R] – Streaming Again (5.65/10)

mariya smith
chris-evans-may-return-as-cap-in-doctor-strange-in-the-multiverse-of-madness

Chris Evans May Return As Cap In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

mariya smith
paramount-reveals-first-look-at-snake-eyes-in-new-gi.-joe-spinoff

Paramount Reveals First Look At Snake Eyes In New G.I. Joe Spinoff

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *