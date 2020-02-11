🔥11th Feb: ROAD TO ROMA (2020), 1hr 12m [12] (6/10)🔥

Date Added: 11th February 2020

Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘ROAD TO ROMA’ on Amazon (paid link)

Part of The Criterion Collection Release

Description:Director Alfonso CuarÃ³n reflects on the childhood memories, period details and creative choices that shaped his Academy Award-winning film “ROMA.”

Certificate: Suitable for 12 years and over

Year: 2020

Duration: 1hr 12m

Audio: Spanish – Audio Description, Spanish [Original]Subtitles: Arabic, English, Spanish, Hindi, Polish

Director: Andres Clariond

Not yet ratedLISTS:

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK