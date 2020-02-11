🔥11th Feb: Last Tango in Halifax (2016), 3 Seasons [TV-MA] – Streaming Again (7.15/10)🔥

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 15th September 2014

History:

09/15/2014: 2 Seasons (2013)

11/02/2019: Removed from Netflix

02/11/2020: Streaming Again – 3 Seasons (2016)

Description:

Two widowed childhood sweethearts fall for each other all over again when they are reunited over the Internet after nearly 60 years.

Certificate: TV-MA

Suitable for mature audiences only

Year: 2016

Duration: 3 Seasons

Available Seasons: Season 1 (6 Ep), Season 2 (6 Ep), Season 3 (8 Ep)

Audio: English [Original]

Subtitles: English

Director: Juliet May

Cast: Derek Jacobi, Anne Reid, Sarah Lancashire, Nicola Walker, Edward Ashley, Louis Greatorex, Josh Bolt

