🔥11th Feb: Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (2020), 1hr 20m [TV-Y7-FV] (6/10)🔥

Date Added: 11th February 2020

Description:

In this interactive special, Harold and George need your decision-making skills to stop Krupp from blowing their beloved treehouse to smithereens.

Certificate: TV-Y7-FV

Suitable for children ages 7 and older; content contains intense fantasy violence

Year: 2020

Duration: 1hr 20m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], Spanish, French, Cantonese, Mandarin (Guoyu)

Subtitles: English, Spanish, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Cast: Nat Faxon, Jay Gragnani, Ramone Hamilton, Sean Astin, Dayci Brookshire, Jorge Diaz, Todd Grimes, Peter Hastings, Evan Kishiyama, David Koechner, Phil LaMarr, Erica Luttrell, Patty Mattson, Brennan Murray, Nolan North

